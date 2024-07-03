The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.69. The stock has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

