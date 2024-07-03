The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

