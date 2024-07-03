The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $37,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

