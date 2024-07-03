The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

