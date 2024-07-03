The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

