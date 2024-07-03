The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

