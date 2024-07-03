Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

