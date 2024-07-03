Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.