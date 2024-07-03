Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Seth R. Johnson Sells 5,148 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $28,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

