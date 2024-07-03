Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Financial Analysis

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Biopharm and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.93 -$7.35 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 26.69 -$5.57 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Titan Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TC Biopharm.

This table compares TC Biopharm and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.96% -77.58%

Risk & Volatility

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TC Biopharm and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats TC Biopharm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

