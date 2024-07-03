Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,881 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,444,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,541,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

