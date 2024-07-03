Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

