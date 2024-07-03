Traders Purchase High Volume of CRH Call Options (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,193 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 539% compared to the average daily volume of 3,474 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CRH by 2,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after buying an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in CRH by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $63,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

