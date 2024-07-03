TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock worth $1,237,376. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in TransUnion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

