Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 80 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $465.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

