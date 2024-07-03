Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $906.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $916.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.06 and a 200-day moving average of $743.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at $89,062,687,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.