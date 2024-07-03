Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.