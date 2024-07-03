Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $151,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

