Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

