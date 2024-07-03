Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,987 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

