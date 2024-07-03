trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.47 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

