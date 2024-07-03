Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.77. Tuya shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 24,530 shares.
Tuya Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
