Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $49.28

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.28, but opened at $48.29. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 79,665 shares traded.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $706,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 42.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 38.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

