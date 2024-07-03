UBS Group Analysts Give Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) a C$122.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.30.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$115.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.