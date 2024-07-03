Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research firms recently commented on UDMY. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UDMY stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Udemy has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

