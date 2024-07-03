UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.54% of UFP Industries worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

