Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.87

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.87 and traded as high as $23.06. Univest Financial shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 39,772 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $674.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

