UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.