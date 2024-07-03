Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Up 1.1%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 10,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.
Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
