Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

