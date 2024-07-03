Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Decreased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

