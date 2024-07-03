Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $586.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

