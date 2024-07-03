Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,514,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,778,000 after purchasing an additional 179,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.