Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

