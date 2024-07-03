Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

