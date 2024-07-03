Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.12. The company has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

