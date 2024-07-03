Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

