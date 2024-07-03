Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

