Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 50,190 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $32,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

