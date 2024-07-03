Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 186,413 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $41,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:APO opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $73.77 and a one year high of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

