Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 260,740 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of Ultra Clean worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,361. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

