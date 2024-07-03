Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

