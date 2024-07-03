Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.64 Million Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 264.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

