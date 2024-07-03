Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6 %

BLDR stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

