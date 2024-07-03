Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.09 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Axon Enterprise worth $32,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

