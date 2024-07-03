Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of CDW worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.84. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $180.38 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

