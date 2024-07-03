Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.