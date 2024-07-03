Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.