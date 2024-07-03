Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 68,870 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.