Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VNMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VNMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNMC opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $36.55.

About Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US mid-cap companies that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

